"It's time," "Book it" - Dominik Mysterio to dethrone top champion after NXT North American title loss, WWE Universe speculates

Dominik Mysterio had a forgettable night at the WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event as he lost his North American Championship to Dragon Lee.

"Dirty" Dom was originally scheduled to defend his title against Wes Lee. However, an untimely injury to the challenger ruled him out of the match. Lee was then replaced by the Mexican Luchador. Wes Lee's unfortunate injury came as a blessing in disguise for Dragon Lee as he knocked Dominik Mysterio off his perch clean in the middle of the ring last night.

Dom's father, Rey Mysterio, was present at the commentary booth and embraced the new champion after the match. Dominik, on the other hand, was all alone last night, and it cost him the title. This brought an end to his second North American title reign at 67 days. The second-generation superstar was visibly upset at The Judgment Day members for not being in his corner.

Dominik Mysterio's sudden title loss left some fans wondering what will happen when he comes face-to-face with Mami, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW next week.

On top of that, what's next for "Dirty" Dom as the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event fast approaches? Well, some fans are calling for Dominik to dethrone the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Will Dominik Mysterio challenge Gunther next?

Is Dominik Mysterio afraid of Gunther?

In an interview with Bakers Bantering earlier this year, Dominik teased the idea of going after the Intercontinental title but admitted that he's afraid to take chops from The Ring General:

"You know, I also wanna be the Intercontinental Champion. But I don't wanna get chopped by Gunther yet. Or I don't know if I ever wanna get chopped by Gunther. I got chopped by him one time, actually two times, at the Royal Rumble and I said, 'No sir. No, thank you. I will not be coming back here again.' It was not fun. But, I'll tell you what, if for whatever strange reason, somehow some way I end up losing this bad boy [the North American Title], I might have to come after the IC Title."

The two men have never crossed paths in singles competition, and it will be interesting to see if the company books a feud between the two of the biggest heels on the RAW roster today.

Do you want to see Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.