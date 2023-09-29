"It's his time" - Fans believe 43-year-old star is "boutta be a world champ" following massive WWE announcement

WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world, and the company is constantly looking for markets to expand. It was recently announced that WWE will start streaming RAW and SmackDown in Japan via ABEMA. The announcement has many fans talking about a potential decision that could prove to be massive for a 43-year-old star’s career.

Japan has always been a huge market for wrestling. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is already doing wonders in the country, along with many other promotions.

Fans recently saw IYO SKY win the WWE Women’s Championship for the first time in her career. Her title reign could be extended, especially thanks to the new ABEMA deal.

The major announcement could lead to another massive decision by the company. Fans believe that Shinsuke Nakamura could finally be on his way to winning his first World Championship in the Stamfoed-based promotion to appeal to the Japanese crowd.

Nakamura has gotten a few title shots, but he has constantly failed to win the big one. WWE could finally put the championship on him for a short run for the Japanese fans to tune in to ABEMA.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans have been pushing for the company to put the world championship on Shinsuke Nakamura. However, he hasn’t been used too well on television in recent months but has finally gotten into a rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The two men will compete in a Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane, where Nakamura could exploit Rollins’ back injury to finally win the title.

WWE has hinted at Shinsuke Nakamura being the new face of RAW

WWE’s big announcement about RAW and SmackDown being live-streamed on ABEMA in Japan was accompanied by a couple of new graphics for both shows. The graphic for RAW shows Shinsuke Nakamura as the face of the brand.

While Nakamura hasn’t done anything of note in recent years, it looks like he could be in for a push following the ABEMA announcement. The 43-year-old veteran took to Instagram to react to the major announcement.

The former NJPW star could get a lot more spotlight in the coming months. It would be good to see him work in some big matches and rivalries again.

Do you want to see Shinsuke Nakamura win the World Title at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.