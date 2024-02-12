"It's time, Triple H" - WWE fans want LA Knight to "bring prestige to a title nobody believes in" at WrestleMania XL

LA Knight has been waiting for his first major WWE title win for quite some time. Fans want The Megastar to pick up a big victory at WrestleMania XL to help revive a championship's credibility.

Knight has been one of the most popular superstars in WWE since he dropped his Max Dupri gimmick. He recently feuded with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but failed to win the title, thanks to The Bloodline.

The 41-year-old is currently in a rivalry with AJ Styles. They have delivered a stellar storyline on SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence. The Phenomenal One and Knight could even take their feud into Elimination Chamber: Perth later this month.

The Megastar hasn't won a top title in his main roster career, even though fans have backed him for over a year. While some think he could win a championship at WrestleMania XL, others are sure he will continue to feud with The Phenomenal One heading into the high-profile show.

Check out what fans think about LA Knight possibly winning a significant championship at WrestleMania XL:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The World Heavyweight Championship is another title fans want LA Knight to win in the future. Many viewers believe the championship needs Knight's star power to regain prominence:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans want to see the Triple H-led creative team book a United States Championship match featuring multiple top talents in WWE:

Expand Tweet

Others are sure that Knight would not be involved in a United States Championship bout at WrestleMania XL:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Knight could go after Logan Paul's United States Championship at The Show of Shows. On the other hand, he could become Seth Rollins' challenger if he qualifies for the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber contest and wins it to book his ticket for WrestleMania XL.

LA Knight wants to face Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar LA Knight is still finding his footing in SmackDown's main event scene. As one of the biggest merchandise movers in the company, he has made a massive name for himself without securing a major title.

Before Cody Rhodes chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania XL, Knight spoke in an interview on In The Kliq. The 41-year-old star said since Reigns was already occupied in his feud with Rhodes at WrestleMania, he could go after the United States Title.

"I'll tell you what, if [a United States Championship match with Logan Paul] presents itself and that's a thing, Yeah, maybe. I mean, look at WrestleMania at this point. As far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship [is concerned], that's already been determined, right? It's not going to be me and Roman Reigns. Whether it's The Rock or Cody or whomever, whatever it's going to be, it looks like it's going to be [The] Rock and Roman Reigns at this point. It's not me," said Knight.

A match between the two top stars would do well on a stage as big as 'Mania. It could also be a great way to put a title on LA Knight and test him before possibly giving him a world championship.

Do you want to see LA Knight win a title at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE