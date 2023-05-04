"It's a trap", "He's losing the titles"- Wrestling world erupts after WWE changes Roman Reigns' status for an upcoming event

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after WWE made a major change to Roman Reigns' status for an upcoming premium live event.

WWE will be heading to the famous O2 Arena in the United Kingdom for this year's Money in the Bank PLE. While The Tribal Chief was initially not advertised for the show, he was recently added to the list of featured stars for Money in the Bank.

The event will also feature the traditional ladder match, with the winner getting a chance to cash in the briefcase for a title opportunity at any time. Reigns' presence at the PLE puts him in danger of getting cashed on by the new winner the same day, and many fans believe the recent change in his status could lead to the same.

Check out the responses below:

Sam Atreides @theMSAhmed @reigns_era Cody winning the MITB and cashing in the Same Night 🤔 @reigns_era Cody winning the MITB and cashing in the Same Night 🤔

Roman Reigns has been working a limited schedule for over a year. He was not present at Money in the Bank PLE last year, and getting added to this year's edition could certainly mean that something huge is bound to happen at the show.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since returning as a heel at SummerSlam 2020. The Tribal Chief has taken down several top names during this time and doesn't have many credible challengers left to face him.

While Reigns is not scheduled for the Backlash event this weekend, he will be present at Night of Champions, where he will reach the historic landmark of holding the Universal Championship for 1000 days. While it has been reported that his next title defense will take place at the PLE in Saudi Arabia, there is still no update on his opponent. Reigns has not featured much on TV programming since his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and isn't part of any feud currently.

Furthermore, it has also been reported that WWE is discussing three names as the next potential challenger for The Head of the Table, with Bobby Lashley, Karron Kross, and AJ Styles being in the mix. Styles and Lashley have had notable feuds with Reigns in the past, while Kross has never come across the megastar.

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE programming on this week's SmackDown, which will be the go-home show for Backlash. While he won't be competing at the PLE in Puerto Rico, the rest of The Bloodline will be in action against Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match.

