"It won't be the same," "I blame Triple H" - Fans upset over the possibility of popular stable reuniting on WWE RAW

Triple H's new WWE regime saw the resurgence of several superstars with popular gimmicks and a focus on fan-favorite stables across the brands. However, fans were upset over the possibility of The Way reuniting on the main roster without current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Last year, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE after a long hiatus and joined the main roster. Later, Candice LeRae and Dexter Lumis made their way to Monday Night RAW, and fans are now excited for a possible reunion of The Way on the main roster as Indi Hartwell was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

However, the reunion was delayed as superstars were either injured or busy with other storylines. According to a recent report, The Way could possibly reunite on the main roster after the arrival of Indi Hartwell. The news disappointed the WWE Universe as they want the stable to have Austin Theory as well.

Fans believe the stable won't be the same without Austin Theory, who got drafted to SmackDown. Meanwhile, a reunion of The Way could possibly spoil Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's plans to reunite as DIY on the main roster.

Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship at WWE Backlash 2023

Last year, Austin Theory captured his second United States Championship when he beat Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series 2022. He then later went on to beat John Cena at WrestleMania 39 to retain his United States Championship.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed did not compete at WrestleMania 39. The company had no plans for the undefeated RAW star, and The All Mighty's opponent for the show was unable to compete. Instead, Lashley showed up at the event with his Andre The Giant trophy.

After the event, the three superstars began feuding on Monday Night RAW. The Colossal and The All Mighty collided, but there was no definitive winner. It was later announced that Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship at WWE Backlash 2023 against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

Theory has remained a dominant champion since he beat stars like Rollins and Lashley in the past. It will be interesting to see if Bronson Reed or Bobby Lashley can win the United States Championship and keep it to their respective brands following the WWE Draft.

