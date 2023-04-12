"It could be a total twist" - WWE Universe reacts to popular theory regarding 5-time champion going after Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch recently gained some allies in WWE during her rivalry against Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, one was mysteriously attacked before their title match, and the other turned on Lynch. A popular fan theory suggests that Lita will also turn heel soon and go after The Man, similar to her long-time best friend.

Earlier this year, Lita returned to WWE and allied with Becky Lynch, who was feuding with Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW. Later, Trish Stratus joined the fray, and the trio beat the stable at the Grandest Stage of Them All to end their feud.

The story got interesting when Lita was mysteriously attacked backstage before her tag team titles match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Trish Stratus replaced Extreme Diva as Lynch's tag partner.

After losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, the Hall of Famer attacked Lynch. Fans believe that Lita was not attacked and was in cahoots with Stratus to take down Becky Lynch from the start.

It will be interesting to see what the Hall of Famers could possibly have in store for The Man if the fan theory is true.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will reportedly have a match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Last year, Becky Lynch returned to the company after she ended her rivalry with Bianca Belair and started a new chapter in her career by feuding with Bayley and Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW.

Later, Trish Stratus and Lita joined the fray to take on the stable. After WrestleMania 39, Stratus turned on Lynch and turned heel for the first time in several years.

According to a recent report, the match between Lynch and Stratus is reportedly scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2023. The two stars will most likely not face each other at any other event before the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Meanwhile, Lita was mysteriously attacked before their title defense, and there has been no update on what role the Hall of Famer will play in the upcoming rivalry involving The Man and Trish Stratus.

