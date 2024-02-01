"It was vile, it was horrific" – WWE veteran reacts to lawsuit against Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell thinks some people might find the 67-page lawsuit against Vince McMahon difficult to read due to the graphic nature of the allegations.

Janel Grant, a WWE employee between 2019 and 2022, alleges that McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her. The lawsuit also claims Grant was directed to have sex with other men, including former WWE executive John Laurinaitis.

Mantell worked for WWE as an on-screen manager between 1995-1996 and 2013-2016. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III, he highlighted just how shocking some of the accusations are:

"I've never used the word horrific much, but I read this suit, I didn't read 67 pages of it, but I read a recap and that was enough because it is, like you said, I'm not gonna disagree with you, it was vile, it was horrific," Mantell said. "It's hard to even read. I'm reading this and what makes me believe this more is because of the horrific stuff in it." [2:48 – 3:24]

McMahon vowed to clear his name after the lawsuit was filed, claiming Grant created "made-up instances that never occurred." The 78-year-old also quit as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

In Mantell's opinion, the allegations against Vince McMahon are so specific that they must be true:

"If this was a made-up suit, I don't think that woman, or even an attorney, could come up with some of that stuff. It is very hard to read. And, like you said, if you have a weak stomach, don't read it. Do not read it." [3:25 – 3:44]

Watch the video above to hear Mantell explain why he felt uneasy in the presence of John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon in WWE.

Dutch Mantell thinks Vince McMahon is a manipulator

According to the lawsuit, Janel Grant suffers from "flashbacks and bouts of PTSD" due to Vince McMahon's "manipulative and coercive controlling conduct."

Later in the episode, Dutch Mantell did not hold back while giving his brutally honest thoughts on what McMahon is really like:

"I'm a guy, we're all guys, but there is no excuse for what Vince did. Nothing. He is just a damn manipulating b*****d. Got all the money in the world. He thinks nobody can touch him, but I think he may have a rude awakening." [15:15 – 15:33]

Mantell added that no wrestlers in the industry are capable of doing what his former boss has been accused of.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.