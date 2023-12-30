"It was a waste and nothing has come of it" - WWE Universe criticizes Bloodline storyline

The Bloodline has been a prominent part of the Stamford-based company for a long time. However, the WWE Universe is not amused with how the heel faction's storyline has panned out.

The growing tension within The Bloodline finally led to The Usos snapping and attacking Roman Reigns earlier this year in June to set up a tag team match at Money In The Bank, with Solo Sikoa teaming up with The Tribal Chief. The highly entertaining bout ended with Jey Uso pinning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He became the first person to do so since Baron Corbin, who scored the pin over The Head of the Table at TLC 2019.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share a graphic and a video from the historic match. Reacting to the post, a large section of fans showed their disappointment in what followed next. Some feel it did not have a massive payoff as Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother and rejoined The Tribal Chief. Following, Jey Uso quit SmackDown, only to be announced as a new RAW Superstar.

Vince Russo reveals The Bloodline never appealed to him

Since the formation of the heel faction, the journey of The Bloodline has been captivating. The group has experienced great success and has been the focal point of Friday Night SmackDown.

Surprisingly, none of this has impressed WWE's former writer Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, the 62-year-old explained why the famous stable has never appealed to him. He stated that The Usos joining forces with Roman Reigns offered nothing new. The veteran further stated that Sami Zayn's inclusion in the group was a joke:

"This is me. Bro, The Bloodline has never, ever, ever been over with me. Ever... I think a lot of it has to do with, first of all, The Usos have been around forever. It's not like they just introduced The Usos and they are cousins of Roman. They've been around forever... So there was nothing new there. Then to me, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn in that role with Uce was just a joke. I am gonna relate it to the bar has been so freaking lowered that everybody thought this Bloodline was so over. I never ever, ever felt that way," he said.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on SmackDown's top faction? Sound off in the comments section below.