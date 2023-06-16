"It will never happen" - Fans believe WWE won't allow popular star to become the next champion

WWE has changed the design and names of several top championships in the company. That could lead to some new faces winning the championships to help build the titles’ legacies. However, many fans believe that a popular star may not win the title soon.

Asuka won the RAW Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions 2023. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Adam Pearce presented her new WWE Women’s Championship in exchange for the RAW Women’s Title.

Right after she was awarded the new title, Charlotte Flair made her return to jump the line again and challenged The Empress of Tomorrow for the title. Asuka accepted the challenge, and it looks like The Queen could win the title days before Money in the Bank.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that IYO SKY could be the one to dethrone Asuka and become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that IYO SKY could be in line to dethrone Asuka and become the new WWE Women's Champion.

However, many fans are not convinced that SKY will get to defeat The Empress anytime soon.

Most believe that Charlotte Flair will get another short run with the title before anyone else can get their hands on it.

Check out the reactions below:

Brandon James @Brandon62446822 @Bub3m16 It will never happen. Not as long as she's with Damage Control. @Bub3m16 It will never happen. Not as long as she's with Damage Control.

Andrew @bigtimeEST . @Bub3m16 Iyo Sky is in line to dethrone Asuka and become the new WWE Women's Champion (Sports Illustrated). Iyo Sky is in line to dethrone Asuka and become the new WWE Women's Champion (Sports Illustrated). https://t.co/8A61vUoDdv I feel sorry for any poor soul who thinks it’ll be anyone else but Charlotte lol twitter.com/bub3m16/status… I feel sorry for any poor soul who thinks it’ll be anyone else but Charlotte lol twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

Bob Johnson @BobJohn98473388 @Bub3m16 I don’t believe them at all especially with Charlotte coming back @Bub3m16 I don’t believe them at all especially with Charlotte coming back

Tiago Martins @notukra98 @Bub3m16 And then money in the bank winner cashes in @Bub3m16 And then money in the bank winner cashes in

IYO SKY is a former NXT Women’s Champion who has proven her worth in the ring on many occasions. Fans have been waiting to see her have a full-fledged rivalry with Asuka in the ring.

WWE could book them for a long rivalry that could see them have an epic showdown at SummerSlam 2023 with the title on the line. It would be a great way to get both the international superstars over.

WWE may be planning to turn IYO SKY babyface soon

The Genius of the Sky has been working as part of Damage CTRL since pairing up with Bayley and Dakota Kai on the main roster. The trio has proven to be great heels in the ring.

Kai’s unfortunate injury has been a setback to the faction that was steaming ahead on RAW before moving to SmackDown. After unsuccessfully challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship, it looks like SKY is ready to turn face.

Her first rivalry could come against Bayley, who may have cost her the title against Belair. Tensions seem to be rising between the two teammates, and they could break up as early as Money in the Bank.

Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast



IYO isn't malicious with her character work. The fans respect her and she's fun in the ring.



WWE potentially turning IYO SKY babyface isn't a headline. She's organically doing just that. Even Bayley gets cheers! The lines are blurred today. It's real. #MITB is her time

That could lead to a big rivalry between The Role Model and IYO SKY, allowing the winner to get in the WWE Women’s Championship picture ahead of SummerSlam.

Do you want to see IYO SKY as the next top champion on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

