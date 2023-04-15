"It will undo the whole story" - WWE Universe upset over Triple H booking a blockbuster rematch for SmackDown

After a disastrous WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39, Triple H returned to being the man behind producing, running, and booking the weekly shows. Last night, the company made a massive announcement regarding the fate of The Bloodline and the tag champions. Fans were upset as Hunter booked a blockbuster rematch for The Usos and could possibly put the titles back on them.

Last night on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would defend their titles in a rematch against The Usos. The stakes are high for Jimmy and Jey Usos, who could anger The Tribal Chief if they don't get the job done.

Fans are extremely upset over Triple H's decision to book the rematch, which was the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. The WWE Universe also believes that Hunter could book The Usos to win the titles due to Zayn and Owens' issues in performing in Saudi Arabia.

Check out some of the reactions:

E t h a n @phaithful1423 @Fightful Triple H will book the Usos to win again because he cares more about a big bad tag team being ontop the division most of the time, instead of doing what's most logical and smart for the story being told @Fightful Triple H will book the Usos to win again because he cares more about a big bad tag team being ontop the division most of the time, instead of doing what's most logical and smart for the story being told

Deranged Yuka @LopezGera21 Hunter is going to have them drop those titles the raw before the saudi show. The Saudis are paying alot of money to not have the tag titles there. And the usos are gonna win them again which is sad. But money trumps any storyline they have in their book. Hunter is going to have them drop those titles the raw before the saudi show. The Saudis are paying alot of money to not have the tag titles there. And the usos are gonna win them again which is sad. But money trumps any storyline they have in their book. https://t.co/nPuD5zx2Ru

Justin Castillo @jcast125 @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWE Usos So you build these two up for a year, they win the tag titles in what was one of wrestlings best story lines in a long time.. just to have them drop the titles within a couple of months? Granted Sami has his travel issues, but Wwe knew they were going to cross this bridge.. @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos So you build these two up for a year, they win the tag titles in what was one of wrestlings best story lines in a long time.. just to have them drop the titles within a couple of months? Granted Sami has his travel issues, but Wwe knew they were going to cross this bridge..

Big Pikachu Energy @big_pikachu2000 So Usos getting rematch but not the man who over came an injury, won the rumble and lost due to interference. What are you doing Hunter?!?! So Usos getting rematch but not the man who over came an injury, won the rumble and lost due to interference. What are you doing Hunter?!?!

Apart from the obvious issues stated by fans, the WWE Universe also does not appreciate The Usos getting a rematch before Cody Rhodes.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn successfully defeated The Street Profits on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

After months of fighting each other, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited once again to take down a common enemy in the form of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The two gave their best against Roman Reigns but failed to win the most important prize in the company. Instead, they shifted their focus towards ending the dominant stable by winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

After their win at the Grandest Stage of Them All, the duo issued an open challenge on RAW after WrestleMania 39. The challenge was answered by The Street Profits, who won the showcase match at 'Mania.

After a stellar performance by both teams, Montez Ford was hit by a Stunner from Kevin Owens and a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn before getting pinned in the middle of the ring.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comment section below.

