"ITS ACTUALLY HAPPENINGGGGGGGGGG" - Wrestling fans excited as former WWE Champion challenges Bron Breakker for a title match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 15, 2023 08:21 IST
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker has been a dominant NXT Champion

Wrestling fans have reacted as Jinder Mahal challenged Bron Breakker for an NXT Championship match next week.

Tonight's episode saw the return of Bron Breakker for the first time since his successful title defense against Grayson Waller at NXT Vengeance Day.

While Bron started the segment by addressing his future opponent Carmelo Hayes, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher quickly interrupted him.

Jinder started by saying that he admired Bron for carrying NXT on his back for the past year. He also said that since he was a former WWE Champion, he understood the pressure of being the top guy.

He then challenged Bron Breakker to an NXT Championship match the next week, which the latter accepted. Jinder then concluded the segment by saying that fans didn't like Bron and that they won't like him after he loses next week.

.@JinderMahal wants a shot at @bronbreakkerwwe and the NXT Championship NEXT WEEK 👀#WWENXT https://t.co/XGuXbaJHJa

Wrestling fans reacted to the match announcement, with many fans excited to see Jinder face Bron for the title next week.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe @BoiDyer @meorge7 ITS ACTUALLY HAPPENINGGGGGGGGGG https://t.co/lAVEsg6xqV
@WWE @WWENXT @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe #WWENXT https://t.co/hCRvsRCoGN
@WWE @WWENXT @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Thank you PAPA HBK!!! https://t.co/3h5RzzRie6
@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Can't freaking wait!!!
@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Damn, Jinder is killing it in this promo.
@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe JinderMania!!!!!!
@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe 3MB reference. https://t.co/aY3WEkq6p0
@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Wow and to think Jinder used to be WWE champion.
@WWE @WWENXT @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Jinder didn’t lie 🤷🏿‍♂️
@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe You can't hinder the Jinder
@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe DONT HINDER JINDER PAPA HBKSHIZZLE
@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Intriguing match up. #WWENXT #JinderMahal #BronBreaker

One fan stated that Jinder, as NXT Champion, would make him watch NXT again.

@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe They figured out how to make me watch NXT. https://t.co/asShir9Ggf

Another fan opined that Jinder got the better of Breakker in their promo battle.

@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Jinder was cooking Bron in their promo battle https://t.co/A6dKzsGJ8e

While another fan said that the crowd was slowly turning on Bron.

@WWE @WWENXT @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Melo and Jinder got the crowd slowly turning on Bron

One fan said he wanted to see Jinder as NXT Champion.

@WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe We want this https://t.co/aLzKYmf5dq

It looks like Bron Breakker will have to shift his focus to Jinder Mahal for the time being. If he wins, he will face another worthy opponent - Carmelo Hayes.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
