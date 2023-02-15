"ITS ACTUALLY HAPPENINGGGGGGGGGG" - Wrestling fans excited as former WWE Champion challenges Bron Breakker for a title match

Wrestling fans have reacted as Jinder Mahal challenged Bron Breakker for an NXT Championship match next week.

Tonight's episode saw the return of Bron Breakker for the first time since his successful title defense against Grayson Waller at NXT Vengeance Day.

While Bron started the segment by addressing his future opponent Carmelo Hayes, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher quickly interrupted him.

Jinder started by saying that he admired Bron for carrying NXT on his back for the past year. He also said that since he was a former WWE Champion, he understood the pressure of being the top guy.

He then challenged Bron Breakker to an NXT Championship match the next week, which the latter accepted. Jinder then concluded the segment by saying that fans didn't like Bron and that they won't like him after he loses next week.

Wrestling fans reacted to the match announcement, with many fans excited to see Jinder face Bron for the title next week.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan stated that Jinder, as NXT Champion, would make him watch NXT again.

Another fan opined that Jinder got the better of Breakker in their promo battle.

While another fan said that the crowd was slowly turning on Bron.

One fan said he wanted to see Jinder as NXT Champion.

It looks like Bron Breakker will have to shift his focus to Jinder Mahal for the time being. If he wins, he will face another worthy opponent - Carmelo Hayes.

