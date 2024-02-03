"Its happening" - Fans react to major star reportedly spotted ahead of WWE SmackDown

A massive star has reportedly been spotted ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown in Alabama.

This week's edition of the blue brand is the first episode of WWE SmackDown following the events of Royal Rumble 2024. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and is scheduled to announce who she will be challenging at WrestleMania 40 later tonight.

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match once again and is scheduled for a face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight on SmackDown. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is hoping that The American Nightmare selects him as his WrestleMania 40 opponent and poked fun at the veteran ahead of tonight's show.

Several fans have shared photographs with The Rock at a gym in Alabama today ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The wrestling world has already begun reacting to the possibility that The Great One could appear tonight on the blue brand.

WWE veteran believes promotion is losing confidence in Cody Rhodes

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that the company could be losing confidence in Cody Rhodes earlier this month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran claimed that Rhodes has lost a bit of momentum. Russo suggested that Roman Reigns and The Rock battle before The Tribal Chief faces Rhodes again. He added that Roman Reigns would likely defeat The Brahma Bull and that he senses there is a lack of confidence from the company in Cody Rhodes at the moment.

"I don't think they are feeling Cody like they wanna feel Cody. I am telling you bro I think there is a little, there is just a little lack of confidence in Cody being the guy. I feel that, I do feel that's the game plan bro. Roman's gonna go over the Rock, and then Cody is gonna win, you know that's gonna help. I just don't feel the confidence is there right now. " [From 02:13 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes has a lot on his mind after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and certainly would be caught off guard if The Rock were to interrupt his face-to-face with Roman Reigns later tonight on SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if The People's Champion makes an appearance on the blue brand later tonight.

Do you think The Rock will appear on tonight's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

