"Its a trap" - Fans go berserk after WWE announces major changes to upcoming Roman Reigns' segment

WWE recently announced a change to the earlier reported Roman Reigns' 'Acknowledgment Ceremony,' which has caused chaos among fans.

The Tribal Chief is all set to appear on the upcoming edition of RAW is XXX. The Usos had earlier revealed that there would be an acknowledgment ceremony for Reigns, which was to be attended by every generation of The Bloodline. However, it has now been changed to "The Trial of Sami Zayn" after what transpired on SmackDown this Friday.

Reigns was attacked by Kevin Owens on SmackDown earlier this week during their contract signing segment. Zayn was late to come to the rescue of his leader, which apparently did not sit well with the latter. The Honorary Uce will be put on trial on the red brand, which could decide his future with the villainous faction.

Fans from all around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation. Many believe that Zayn's alliance with The Bloodline could come to an end on the upcoming Monday.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

𝕾𝕺 @3lvr_galarga @WWE @USA_Network The best story line in years is about to end @WWE @USA_Network The best story line in years is about to end https://t.co/aOCtBaWGai

Seth Rollins called out Roman Reigns at a recent WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania last year, making him a marked man in the company. Walls seem to be closing in on The Tribal Chief, as numerous wrestlers are out there for his title.

Seth Rollins, who last faced Roman at Royal Rumble 2022, recently called out his former stablemate at a house show in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Visionary signed a fan sign which stated 'Rollins for Rumble Winner' and delivered a message to Reigns, stating that he was coming for him.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Last year around this time the choir director Seth Rollins was giving Roman Reigns pure hell Last year around this time the choir director Seth Rollins was giving Roman Reigns pure hell 😂😂😂https://t.co/5FWi01djfe

Seth Rollins is one of the few stars who have already declared themselves for the Royal Rumble Match. The former WWE Champion has also won the 2019 edition of the prestigious battle royal and is one of the favorites to win it this year as well.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have faced each other on numerous occasions in the past. Their last encounter ended in DQ after the Tribal Chief continued to attack Rollins despite the referee's warnings. The Visionary would be looking for retribution against his former partner, and a victory in the upcoming Royal Rumble bout could give him the opportunity.

Roman Reigns will also be in action at WWE's upcoming premium live event. He will defend his world title against Kevin Owens.

