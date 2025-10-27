  • home icon
IYO SKY confirms she doesn't do one move in WWE after using it against Mayu Iwatani

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 27, 2025 07:49 GMT
IYO SKY and Mayu Iwatani (Image via IYO's Instagram)

IYO SKY is one of the most beloved stars on the WWE roster today. She recently faced her long-time rival Mayu Iwatani at Marigold Grand Destiny at the prestigious Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. Following her match with Mayu, SKY shed some light on the Locomotion German Suplex she used in the match which she doesn't use in WWE.

SKY and Mayu shared the ring multiple times in STARDOM Wrestling. The duo was famously known as "Thunder Rock" in the promotion and held the Goddesses of STARDOM titles for over 407 days. They also had many singles matches with each other before IYO joined WWE.

While speaking on the Press Conference of the show, SKY revealed that she doesn't use the Locomotion German Suplex in WWE.

“No, I don’t do them like that anymore. I haven’t done it even once in America, have I? Three consecutive German suplexes?; Mayu probably didn’t want to take it, so she might have resisted desperately, but I had no choice but to throw her! It became a match where I pushed myself beyond my physical and mental limits.” she said.
It will be interesting to see if IYO SKY will ever use the move in WWE.

IYO SKY sent a heartfelt message following her match with Mayu Iwatani

After her intense bout with Mayu Iwatani at Marigold Grand Destiny, IYO SKY took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to her Thunder Rock partner. The Genius of the Sky emerged victorious in her return match in Japan.

She shared some pictures from their match and penned an emotional message for her fans.

"It's nostalgic, it's warm, it hurts, it's painful, it's comforting. It was a heartbreaking game to end. I'm so glad I'm playing pro wrestling. Marigold Bilateral Tournament. Past ・present ・future.. All of it was shining🏵️ Thank you very much!! See you soon! ✨✨," she wrote.

Fans loved to see both Japanese stars face each other after such a long time.

