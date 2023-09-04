"Jacked AF" - 60-year-old former WWE star's current physique stuns fans

WWE Superstars are known for their incredible physiques and athletic prowess. However, only a few stars manage to remain fit after walking away from the squared circle. Fans were recently left stunned after a new picture of Al Snow surfaced on Twitter.

Snow's first stint in WWE (then WWF) was short, as he was signed to the company between 1995 and 1997. After a brief run outside the promotion, he returned in 1998 and portrayed a hilarious character who used to talk to a "head." During his tenure, he won numerous titles, including the European, the Hardcore, and the Tag Team Championships.

Wrestling News' Twitter handle recently posted a photo of the 60-year-old star, in which he looked incredibly jacked.

You can check out the photo below:

Fans quickly noticed the post and had some positive reactions. One fan wrote that the former Hardcore Champion was looking unbelievably fit.

Another Twitter user wrote that Snow's physique looked similar to that of a comic book character.

One fan referenced Snow's controversial WWE gimmick, as you can view below:

Another fan made a hilarious comment claiming that Al Snow ate himself because he looked enormous.

One Twitter user was left speechless after looking at Snow's current physique.

Vince McMahon allegedly wasn't a fan of Al Snow's name in WWE

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz mentioned in his book There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE that Vince McMahon apparently disliked Al Snow's name.

He wrote that McMahon did not see the former Hardcore Champion as a top guy and did not like his name either.

"He [Al Snow] knew Vince didn't see him as a top guy and knew Vince wasn't a big fan of his in general," Gewirtz wrote. "'What kind of name is Al Snow? That is the worst name for a wrestler I've ever heard of in my life.' I heard Vince say that out loud, with literally no one asking or even bringing up Al's name in a conversation. He just happened to be thinking it."

Snow bought OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) in April 2018 but sold most of his interest in 2021. He now handles the promotion's day-to-day operations.

