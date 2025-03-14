Jacob Fatu challenges massive WWE star to showdown on SmackDown

Jacob Fatu issued a major challenge during tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain. The Samoan Werewolf competed in a six-man tag team match during this week's episode of the blue brand.

Braun Strowman, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso defeated Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa tonight on SmackDown. Fatu snapped following the loss and brutally attacked Braun Strowman. The veteran hit The Monster of All Monsters with three Moonsaults before tackling him through the barricade outside the ring.

Later on the blue brand, the former MLW star cut an intense promo and issued a challenge to Strowman. Fatu challenged his rival to a grudge match next week on WWE SmackDown.

"So, next week, me and you, Braun (Strowman), we about to run this thing back!" said Fatu. [From 0:23 - 0:28]

Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut last year on the June 21, 2024, episode of SmackDown. The 32-year-old already competed against Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year.

Strowman picked up the victory via disqualification due to Fatu relentlessly beating him down. It will be interesting to see if Strowman can defeat Fatu when the two stars battle in a singles match next Friday night.

