Jade Cargill, Angel Garza, and several other WWE Superstars react to 32-year-old's stunning new look

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross welcomed a new era for his career when he joined forces with Authors of Pain. As part of the segment, Scarlett also unveiled her new look, complete with dark brown hair.

Many fans have reacted to Scarlett's new look over the past few days, and now WWE has dedicated an Instagram post to the former NXT star, making it clear that the transition has been a major one.

The Instagram post has since been liked by Jade Cargill, Angel Garza, Mia Yim, Cathy Kelly, Alicia Taylor, and Maxxine Dupri. Cargill has even commented, "This is hot," with a fire emoji.

It seems that Scarlett wanted to turn heads on her return and make it clear that this is the start of something new for her husband, who has been underutilized by WWE for several years.

Scarlett has only wrestled a handful of matches since coming to WWE, and this new alliance could mean that she can finally pick up a feud of her own.

Will WWE push Karrion Kross alongside Authors of Pain on SmackDown?

The return of Authors of Pain is expected to shake up the tag team division on SmackDown in the coming weeks. AOP are former tag team champions. Under the management of Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, they could be pushed towards the gold once again.

Kross and Scarlett could also be pushed as part of this new union since the five stars are now expected to be seen as stable. Fans were speculating on a potential name for the group earlier in the week, but that could be revealed in the weeks ahead of Royal Rumble.

AOP has been waiting for a shot to return to SmackDown for several months, and it is hoped that Triple H has plans to push the duo now that they are back in the company.

Do you think this new group will be able to take over SmackDown in the absence of Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts and predictions for their future in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here