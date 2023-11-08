Jade Cargill antagonizes fans with recent updates

Jade Cargill was one of the top heels in AEW's women's division. She seems to be playing the same character in her recent social media updates.

Jade Cargill made her first WWE TV appearance at the Fastlane premium live event earlier this year. In a backstage segment, she stepped out of her vehicle and exchanged greetings with Triple H. The former AEW star has made multiple backstage appearances on all three brands since, but she is yet to make her in-ring debut in the Stamford-based company.

Jade Cargill recently took to her Twitter account to antagonize wrestling fans with a series of updates. The former AEW TBS Champion posted a tweet asking the fans why she should wrestle if she gets paid every week. Many fans replied to this tweet with their reasons, and Cargill responded to a few of them.

"Whyyyy wrestle when my BIG check clears every week baby💅🏻🤑," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see when and how WWE decides to put Jade Cargill in a wrestling match.

Triple H talks about Jade Cargill's potential in-ring debut

During the press conference following Fastlane, Triple H was asked about the potential in-ring debut of the former AEW star. Hunter replied by saying that Jade Cargill would have her first match when she is completely ready.

WWE's Chief Content Officer further stated that he is not sure which brand Cargill would go to. He also revealed that people from all the brands want her to be part of their show.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that [Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge," Triple H said.

What brand do you think the former AEW star will appear on? Sound off in the comments section below.

