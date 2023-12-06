Jade Cargill, Batista, and many other WWE names react to popular star's emotional meeting with CM Punk

Jade Cargill, Batista, and more WWE names have reacted to a current superstar's emotional meeting with CM Punk back in the day.

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of AEW All In 2023. AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement ahead of the September 2 edition of Collision in the United Center and claimed that it was one of the hardest things he ever had to do.

Punk returned to WWE for the first time since 2014 at Survivor Series on November 25. He cut a promo on the following episode of WWE RAW and claimed that he was back home in the company. The controversial star is set to appear this Friday night on SmackDown.

WWE shared a clip today of Cora Jade meeting the Straight Edge Superstar while she was younger. In the video, Jade broke down in tears upon meeting her childhood hero, and Punk noted that he didn't like to see women cry.

Batista, Jade Cargill, Virgil, and WWE artist Rob Schamberger all commented on the heartwarming interaction. Punk, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill, and many more stars also liked the post, as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Cora Jade's meeting with Punk.

Bill Apter claims Randy Orton got a better ovation than CM Punk on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Randy Orton got a bigger pop from the crowd than CM Punk on last Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Last Monday night, Orton cut a promo before defeating Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. He then officially signed with SmackDown this past Friday night so he could get revenge on The Bloodline for taking him out last year.

Punk currently remains a "free agent," meaning he can appear on any brand, and is scheduled to appear this Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter stated that Orton's reaction blew Punk's away last week on RAW. Apter noted that the former AEW star got the bigger pop at the premium live event, but The Viper's was louder last week on the red brand.

"I gotta tell you something, and I never thought I was gonna say this... But I think he blew away the pop CM Punk got on Monday night. I think Randy Orton's ovation on Monday Night RAW was actually bigger than the one CM Punk got. Punk got the biggest pop at Survivor Series. A lot of people thought that it took away from the main event, and a lot of people were upset about that, but it's great to have Randy Orton back again," said the veteran. [From 01:21 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

CM Punk's return to WWE has gone viral, and fans are stunned that the controversial star has found himself back in the company. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran when he appears on SmackDown this Friday night.

