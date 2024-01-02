Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and more WWE stars react to Shotzi's major life change

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and more WWE stars have recently reacted to Shotzi's major life change.

Tonight's episode of the red brand is being promoted as the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW, and the show will air live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Both the Women's World Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line tonight.

Ahead of tonight's show, Shotzi took to Instagram to share photos of her wrestling in her wedding dress at a recent WWE live event. The SmackDown star got married last Friday and decided to wrestle in her wedding dress at a house show in Las Vegas.

Bianca Belair, Isla Dawn, and Jade Cargill all commented on the 31-year-old's post and said that she looked beautiful. Many other superstars also liked her post, as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Shotzi's post on Instagram.

Shotzi breaks character to praise WWE Superstar

Shotzi recently disclosed that she loved working with Damage CTRL's Bayley, and the veteran has been a huge role model for her.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, the SmackDown star broke character to praise her former rival. She was involved in a rivalry with Bayley earlier this year, resulting in Shotzi shaving her head. Her sister was undergoing chemotherapy at the time, and she thanked fans for their love and support.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said. [From 01:01 - 01:31]

Shotzi captured the NXT Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon, now known as Athena in Ring of Honor, but has never won a title on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see if the veteran enters the Women's Royal Rumble on January 27 to try to earn a title match at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Jade Cargill will debut in the Women's Royal Rumble match later this month? Let us know in the comments section below.

