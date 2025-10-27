Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, And More React To 2-Time WWE Champion's Emotional Personal Update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, and Renee Paquette, recently took to social media to react to a popular 2-time champion's post. The name in question is Karrion Kross.Karrion Kross became a 2-time NXT Champion during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment. The star became popular on the company's main roster as well, and fans wanted him to become a major singles star. However, despite being a fan favorite, the Triple H-led creative team didn't give him a major push. Ktoss and his wife, Scarlett, left the Stamford-based promotion after this year's SummerSlam, as they didn't sign a new deal before the expiration of their contract in August 2025.The former Final Testament leader recently took to Instagram to share a massive update, revealing that his mother was finally cancer-free. Kross mentioned that she had completed all her treatments. He also sent an emotional message, writing that it was the greatest day of his life.&quot;Mom is officially cancer-free. Completed all treatments. Greatest day of my life seeing this. 🙏🏼,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including Chris Jericho, Ava, Thunder Rosa, Shawn Bennett, Sheamus, Elton Prince, Scarlett, and more, reacted with a like on Karrion Kross' Instagram post.Meanwhile, Jade Cargill, Renee Paquette, Otis, Carlito, Angel Garza, B-Fab, Shotzi, Shawn Bennett, Pete Dunne, Natalya, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Julius Creed left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Karrion Kross' Instagram]Vince Russo believes Karrion Kross is &quot;too good for WWE&quot;During a recent edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said that he believed Triple H let Karrion Kross leave the company because he thought the latter was better than him.Vince Russo added that he had a conversation with Kross, in which the latter revealed that he had received several projects from Hollywood. Russo also mentioned that he believed the former Final Testament leader was too good for WWE.&quot;I don't think there was any disconnect whatsoever. I think Triple H looked at this guy and knew he was better than he ever was. We can't have that. That's what I'm telling you, bro. There is no question in my mind. There's nobody who can look at this guy and his wife and not equate it to money, unless there's an ulterior motive. That's the only way. I'll be honest with you. I talked to Kross today, he's getting project offers - Hollywood, movies, television. He's reading for people, auditioning, and I knew this would happen. I've said a thousand times, he's too good for WWE.&quot;It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.