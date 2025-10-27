  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, And More React To 2-Time WWE Champion's Emotional Personal Update

Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, And More React To 2-Time WWE Champion's Emotional Personal Update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 27, 2025 08:36 GMT
Jade Cargill (left), Chris Jericho (middle), Renee Paquette (right) [Image credits: stars
Jade Cargill (left), Chris Jericho (middle), Renee Paquette (right) [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, and Renee Paquette, recently took to social media to react to a popular 2-time champion's post. The name in question is Karrion Kross.

Ad

Karrion Kross became a 2-time NXT Champion during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment. The star became popular on the company's main roster as well, and fans wanted him to become a major singles star. However, despite being a fan favorite, the Triple H-led creative team didn't give him a major push. Ktoss and his wife, Scarlett, left the Stamford-based promotion after this year's SummerSlam, as they didn't sign a new deal before the expiration of their contract in August 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Final Testament leader recently took to Instagram to share a massive update, revealing that his mother was finally cancer-free. Kross mentioned that she had completed all her treatments. He also sent an emotional message, writing that it was the greatest day of his life.

"Mom is officially cancer-free. Completed all treatments. Greatest day of my life seeing this. 🙏🏼," he wrote.

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad
Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Chris Jericho, Ava, Thunder Rosa, Shawn Bennett, Sheamus, Elton Prince, Scarlett, and more, reacted with a like on Karrion Kross' Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill, Renee Paquette, Otis, Carlito, Angel Garza, B-Fab, Shotzi, Shawn Bennett, Pete Dunne, Natalya, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Julius Creed left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; likes and comments [Image credit: Karrion Kross&#039; Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Karrion Kross' Instagram]

Vince Russo believes Karrion Kross is "too good for WWE"

During a recent edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said that he believed Triple H let Karrion Kross leave the company because he thought the latter was better than him.

Ad

Vince Russo added that he had a conversation with Kross, in which the latter revealed that he had received several projects from Hollywood. Russo also mentioned that he believed the former Final Testament leader was too good for WWE.

"I don't think there was any disconnect whatsoever. I think Triple H looked at this guy and knew he was better than he ever was. We can't have that. That's what I'm telling you, bro. There is no question in my mind. There's nobody who can look at this guy and his wife and not equate it to money, unless there's an ulterior motive. That's the only way. I'll be honest with you. I talked to Kross today, he's getting project offers - Hollywood, movies, television. He's reading for people, auditioning, and I knew this would happen. I've said a thousand times, he's too good for WWE."

It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications