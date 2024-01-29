Jade Cargill, Jey Uso, Sasha Banks, and more stars react to Naomi's message after sensational Royal Rumble return

Many current and former WWE stars, including Jade Cargill, Jey Uso, and Sasha Banks, recently reacted to Naomi's message after a blockbuster return at Royal Rumble 2024.

The 36-year-old made a surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment during the women's Rumble, entering the bout at the number two spot. She made a record by lasting inside the ring for more than an hour, but it was soon broken by Bayley, who won the match by eliminating Liv Morgan.

Naomi recently took to her Instagram to send a message after her incredible Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE star posted a picture of her entrance with the following caption:

"The best journey takes you home," Naomi wrote.

Many current and former WWE stars liked Naomi's Instagram post, including Jade Cargill, Jey Uso, Sasha Banks, Matt Cardona, Raquel Rodriguez, Rikishi, Jacy Jayne, Xia Li, and more.

You can check out a screenshot of stars' likes on Naomi's Instagram post in the image below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on Naomi's Instagram post [Source: Naomi's Instagram handle]

Jade Cargill talked about her WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble

In an exclusive interview posted by WWE on Twitter, Jade Cargill discussed finally making her in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former TBS Champion hailed herself as a "superstar" and said her appearance in the Rumble match was just a glimpse of her capability.

"I'm nothing less than a superstar. What did you think was gonna happen? Did you hear the crowd for the other women like they raved for me? I don't think so. But I do wanna thank the WWE fanbase because you guys showed up and showed out tonight. I am nothing short of a superstar, I'm Jade Cargill. That was my first introduction. Get ready for everything that comes with me, she said.

Some fans want to see a match between Naomi and Cargill soon. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo's future in the company.

