Jade Cargill has a quirky confession for Cathy Kelley's unique request

Recently signed WWE Superstar Jade Cargill had a quirky confession for Cathy Kelley's unique request on Twitter.

Cargill started her professional wrestling career with World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2019, when she had her tryouts at the Performance Center. However, she joined AEW in 2020, in her quest to improve her skills. The former TBS Champion got to work with one of the best wrestlers of this decade, Cody Rhodes, who she said played a big role in her signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to ask a question to Jade Cargill. She asked the former TBS Champion about her thoughts on TikTok, possibly hinting at making a video together.

"Hi, jade! quick question… what are your thoughts on Tiktok?" Kelley asked.

Jade was quick to notice her post and replied that she feels she is not quite good at making a TikTok.

"I s**k at it," Cargill replied.

Bobby Lashley talked about Jade Cargill's WWE signing

In a recent interview with 100.7 The Bay, Bobby Lashley hailed Jade Cargill as a big signing for the Stamford-based promotion, and hinted at possible recruiting her in his faction, which already includes The Street Profits.

"It's a big signing for WWE because she made a huge splash in wrestling back in AEW. And I think just her coming over actually shows you the level, you know, she wanted to get there, that was the next level for her which is a great deal. And for her coming over, I mean there's only a few places that I would put her. And I know there's a group that is kind of putting itself together right now, and if that group had a female component to it, I think that group would be even stronger," he said.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Cargill inside the WWE ring. There are a lot of reports suggesting that she might show up at the Fastlane PLE this weekend. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for her.

