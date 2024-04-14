Jade Cargill, Rikishi and others react to 36-year-old WWE Superstar's recent picture on social media

Several stars have reacted to WWE Superstar Naomi's recent post on social media with Rikishi.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is one of the biggest superstars of the industry who has cemented his position with his hardwork, and dedication throughout his career. The WWE veteran is now all set to receive the Lifetime Acheivement Award honor on this year's annual Mayjah Vibes on May 24.

Taking to social media, The Glow recently uploaded a photo with her father-in-law, and her stablemates, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. She also mentioned how a fan called them as 'Charlie and his Angles (sic).'

Responding to the same post, Cargill, Rikishi and WWE commentator Samantha Irvin sent out their reactions.

Check out a screengrab of the comments below:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair opened up on the possibility of forming a tag team with Jade Cargill

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair recently shared her opinion on becoming tag team partners with Jade Cargill following WWE SmackDown.

While speaking in an interview with Byron Saxton following SmackDown, The EST stated that although she didn't plan anything as such yet, that was an incredible idea.

She also added that she would like to have Cargill as her tag team partner and would go against Damage CTRL to earn the tag team championships.

"Well, since you asked, because he did ask, right? Well, since you asked, that sounds like a good idea. You know, right now, Damage CTRL has those tag team titles, and, you know, I got a lot of history with them. We already added Jade to the big three at WrestleMania to come down, so they still got those titles and I've never been a tag team champion. I never had nobody on my side like Jade Cargill," Bianca Belair said. [1:00 - 1:25]

It would be exciting to see if the duo would be able to dethrone The Kabuki Warriors to earn the Women's Tag Team Titles.

