Jade Cargill, Ronda Rousey, and others react to major WWE star's massive career announcement

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 11, 2025 23:47 GMT
Rousey and Cargill reacted to a major star
Rousey and Cargill were among those who reacted to a major star's announcement today

Jade Cargill, Ronda Rousey, and others have reacted to a WWE Superstar's major career announcement today. The star in question has announced a major new project outside the company.

Earlier today, Natalya took to Instagram to reveal that her memoir, The Last Hart Beating, will be released later this year and was available for pre-order now. Several stars reacted to Natalya's announcement on Instagram and noted that they were excited to read her book.

Brie Bella, Maryse, Samantha Irvin, Carmella, Bayley, and many more stars commented on the post. Jade Cargill, Ronda Rousey, Bronson Reed, and many others liked the post as well.

Check out some of the reactions in the image below.

"Yeaaah baby!!!!!!!. Proud of you Nattie!! Thank you for everything," wrote Bayley.
Several stars reacted to the veteran&#039;s announcement on social media [Image credit: Natalya on Instagram]
Several stars reacted to the veteran's announcement on social media

The former champion has not been in action on WWE television in recent months, but will be competing at a Bloodsport event during WrestleMania 41 weekend, and for NWA later this year. She has not had a match on RAW since competing in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament in December 2024.

Jim Ross reacts to Triple H letting Natalya compete outside WWE

Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on Triple H allowing Natalya to compete at Josh Barnett's GCW Bloodsport XIII and NWA's Crockett Cup tournament in May.

Speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, the veteran claimed that The Game deserved credit for allowing stars under contract to perform elsewhere. Jim Ross added that the 42-year-old will do well as long as the person in the ring with her can work as well.

"She'll do a great job. As long as the other person can work, Nattie will make it happen. Triple H just has a whole different perspective. It's a healthy perspective of trying to facilitate more opportunities for talent on various stages, and at WrestleMania [week], it don't get any bigger than that." [26:47 – 27:13]

Check out the legend's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

The former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed earlier today that she re-signed with WWE due to her faith in Triple H. Only time will tell if the veteran will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41 this year.

Edited by Harish Raj S
