Jade Cargill thinks current WWE champion "shouldn’t hold a belt" after major confrontation on SmackDown

Jade Cargill was present during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The former AEW TBS Champion had a face-off with a current champion, following which she sent a clear message.

Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and impressed many people with her amazing strength. She is still looking to make a mark in the Stamford-based promotion, and the creative team could start utilizing her following WrestleMania XL.

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Dakota Kai betray Bayley and side with the rest of Damage CTRL. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and her team beat down Bayley and left her in a heap on the show.

Jade Cargill then had a short confrontation with SKY backstage. The two women teased a potential match, following which the former AEW star took to X/Twitter to comment on The Genius of the Sky.

"Look at these kids. They need to get their a** beat for what they did tonight. It wasn’t right…right? Someone like that shouldn’t hold a belt."

Fans are still waiting to see Jade Cargill become a full-time performer on the main roster after her debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. It looks like she will become a regular feature on the blue brand after WrestleMania XL.

Jade Cargill could get into a rivalry for a top WWE title soon

The confrontation on the latest episode of SmackDown was a nice touch by the creative team, as fans already know what Jade Cargill is capable of. The Stamford-based company won’t need to build her too much before launching her to the top of the roster.

Many people expect to see Bayley walk out of The Show of Shows with the WWE Women’s Championship around her waist this year. However, Damage CTRL would most likely ensure that IYO SKY does not lose her title at WrestleMania XL.

That narrative could see Cargill get into a rivalry with The Genius of the Sky, as it would be great to see the two women go at each other. The former AEW star has the foundation to go big, and she could be the one to dethrone IYO SKY in the future.

