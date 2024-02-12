Jade Cargill, Torrie Wilson, and more stars react to injured WWE Superstar's positive update

Jade Cargill, Torrie Wilson, and several more stars have reacted to a positive update from injured WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair during her recovery.

WrestleMania season is upon us, and WWE is missing some key stars. CM Punk was likely going to be involved in a marquee match at the event but will be out of action for several months with a torn triceps that he suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match last month.

Charlotte Flair suffered a significant injury on the December 8, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match against Damage CTRL's Asuka. However, The Queen is making great progress in her recovery and has kept fans updated along the way.

The veteran took to Instagram to share a new post of herself enjoying a night out with her husband, Andrade El Idolo. Flair underwent surgery on January 5 and can be seen dancing with her husband in her post on social media.

Jade Cargill, Maxxine Dupri, Torrie Wilson, Nikkita Lyons, and Natalya have commented on the post. Ric Flair and many more stars have liked Charlotte Flair's update on Instagram.

Check out the image below.

Stars react to Flair's health update.

Jade Cargill comments on new WWE show

Former AEW star Jade Cargill believes the new show starring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will showcase what it takes to be a professional wrestler.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview ahead of Hulu's Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Cargill claimed that being a professional wrestler was not easy.

Jade Cargill stated that the new show on Hulu was important because it would show fans how difficult of a job it is.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career."

Ric Flair recently claimed that his daughter will be back in action before the recommended recovery time. Only time will tell when Charlotte Flair will be able to return to WWE television.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair down the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE