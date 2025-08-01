Jelly Roll suffers injury while training for WWE SummerSlam

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:20 GMT
Jelly Roll on SmackDown (Picture credits: WWE.com)
Jelly Roll on SmackDown (Picture credit: WWE.com)

Jelly Roll is all set to wrestle his first WWE match this Saturday at SummerSlam. However, the musician recently spoke about sustaining an injury during training.

The American rapper has made several appearances on WWE television since last year's SummerSlam. To prepare himself for his first bout between the ropes, he is reportedly training hard at the promotion's Performance Center.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jelly Roll was asked about the most difficult part of his training. In response, the 40-year-old mentioned physicality and noted people should stop calling professional wrestling fake. He further revealed that he injured one of his little fingers in the first week of his training.

The physicality. It's, man, listen, man, that wrestling's fake stuff's got to go out the door. There's no fake way to land on a piece of plywood in front of 60,000 people. You know what I mean? There's no fake way to go over a cable rope in front of 65,000 people, man. I broke my pinky week one of training by accident. You know what I mean? It's just that thing is, it's a constant collision, dude," he said. [From 2:50 to 3:11]
You can check out the video below for his comments:

youtube-cover
Last month on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, Logan Paul interrupted Jelly Roll's performance and fired brutal shots at him. While 14-time world champion Randy Orton came out in the Grammy-nominated singer's support, The Maverick received backing from The Viper's old rival, Drew McIntyre, to set up the tag team match for WWE SummerSlam.

Jelly Roll names Pat McAfee as his inspiration ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Ahead of his WWE in-ring debut at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Jelly Roll made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

While speaking on the show, Jelly Roll referred to Pat McAfee as a big inspiration. The musician reasoned that watching the former professional football punter get involved in the mix of things and even compete against a top star like Gunther pushed him to get inside the squared circle.

"You are a big inspiration, man. Watching you get involved so much, and even going and doing the Gunther match, was just like another God wink for me a little bit that I was like, 'I should do it.' What I want people to know is who you are on the show is who you are off the show. You are that guy that will hit your friend up at 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning, like, 'Proud of you, Bubba. You're kicking a**. Keep doing it. Just to send the love and that stuff kept me going," he said.
Last week on SmackDown, Jelly Roll confronted Logan Paul. The verbal exchange became physical as both teams scheduled to wrestle at The Biggest Party of the Summer traded blows. The segment ended with the Grammy-nominated star flooring the YouTube sensation with a Black Hole Slam. It will be interesting to see which duo emerges victorious this Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

