"Jey is the one" - WWE Universe gives surprising verdict on Elimination Chamber 2023 

WWE delivered a solid show this weekend with an action-packed Elimination Chamber premium live event.

There were two title matches scheduled for the night. Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event following a dramatic bout. Earlier in the night, Austin Theory won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to continue his United States Championship reign.

Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania Hollywood. The Empress of Tomorrow will now challenge Binaca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edge and Beth Phoenix picked up a win in the mixed tag team match against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. And lastly, Brock Lesnar forced a controversial DQ finish to his match against Bobby Lashley after hitting The All Mighty with a low blow.

WWE fans liked Elimination Chamber barring a couple of booking decisions. Some noted that Austin Theory should not have retained his title, while others were too heartbroken over Sami Zayn's devastating loss in the main event.

However, most WWE fans hailed Triple H for delivering yet another compelling show at a premium live event. Viewers specifically appreciated The Game's attempt to book high-intensity matches for mid-card titles.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the show:

Rhellic @Rhellic @WWE Trust the process. HHH and his team has given us magic since he took over. The storybook happy ending will come, just be patient and enjoy the ride.

SethFreakinRollinsFan @EnidxAlden @WWE (Only with the ending to the mens elimination chamber match) everything else was 🔥🔥🔥

Survivor @_FitSurvivor @WWE Me throughout pretty much all if the show

𝕯𝖎𝖏𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖞 𝕵𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 @kn1v3zzz 🏾 @WWE 8.5/10 and I foolishly still want a triple threat at Mania...Sami v Roman v Cody.

Sami Zayn suffered gruesome wounds in match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn came close to beating Roman Reigns in their championship bout on multiple occasions. The Tribal Chief had to rely on help from Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman, as well as an accidental Spear on Jey Uso, to win the bout.

WWE shared pictures of Sami Zayn from the backstage area after the show. The challenger had several gruesome wounds on his upper body that showed the amount of punishment he took inside the squared circle.

Sami Zayn was also subjected to a brutal attack at the hands of Roman Reigns and Jimmy Usp following the main event. This led to Kevin Owens making a surprise return during the show and helping his best friend against The Bloodline.

