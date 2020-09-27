Jey Uso on the possibility of  forming a Samoan heel faction with Roman Reigns

Jey Uso is set to have the biggest match of his career as he takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It's certainly a unique situation for Jey Uso, who has never competed for a World Championship and has always been associated with his brother Jimmy Uso as a part of The Usos - possibly the greatest or second-greatest tag team of this generation.

Speaking to TalkSport.com, Jey Uso was asked about the possibility of a full-blown Samoan faction and the multi-time tag team Champion revealed that he would love to be a part of a full-blown heel faction:

"The Bloodline will come on and off. That will always be there. But imagine us running that thing full-blown – and I would love to be heel – a heel faction. Hell yeah, bro! I wanna see some Samoan Swat Team 2.0 type of things, man. It’s written by itself, right?"

It would certainly make Roman Reigns' run more interesting as it would only continue to add to his character and legacy. Roman Reigns had been aligned with The Usos and they called themselves 'The Bloodline' when feuding with AJ Styles and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in 2016.

Could Jey Uso be a part of a potentially dominant faction?

Ultimately, it all depends on how the Clash of Champions 2020 match against Roman Reigns plays out for Jey Uso. It has been a tense feud and things reached a boiling point on the go-home episode of SmackDown when Jey Uso made the argument of possibly being the Tribal Chief of their Samoan clan, prompting Roman Reigns to assault him to prove a point.

All said and done, even if the feud ends in bad blood, that has never stopped WWE from rekindling an alliance. Should Roman Reigns eventually get rid of Paul Heyman as the "Special Counsel", then becoming the leader of a heel faction would be the next best thing for him.

The trio could go on a dominant run holding multiple Championships.