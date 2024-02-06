Jey Uso receives a one-word message from Rikishi after confronting top champion on WWE RAW

Rikishi took to social media to send a one-word message to Jey Uso after the latter confronted Gunther on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Gunther, who has held the Intercontinental Championship for 600 days, celebrated his incredible milestone on this week's edition of RAW. Jey eventually interrupted him and confronted The Ring General and the rest of the Imperium.

In reaction to Main Event Jey Uso coming face-to-face with Gunther, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sent a one-word message via an Instagram comment.

"POP," Rikishi commented.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram comment below:

What the future has in store for the former Bloodline member remains to be seen.

Jey Uso wants to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso has expressed his interest in challenging for the Intercontinental Championship and winning his first singles title.

During an interview with Billboard's Carl Lamarre, the former tag team champion stated that the Intercontinental Championship was on the "top of his list." Main Event Jey Uso also recalled his father, Rikishi, holding the title.

He said:

"The first singles championship on the top of my list is the IC [Intercontinental Championship] Title. Gunther gonna have to run that. Everybody over there. He likes The Tribal Chief, you see what I do to The Tribal Chief? I don’t give a d**n, let’s run that. My dad was an IC Champion, my uncle, Umaga, IC Champion. Shawn Michaels. My favorite wrestler, the greatest, Razor Ramon. All the greats held the Intercontinental Championship, and I’m trying to get that. That’s pay-per-view material right there."

A match between Jey and Gunther is yet to be made official. The Ring General has successfully defended his title against top names, including Chad Gable, Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and others.

Gunther is also confident in his chances of beating Jey. A match between the two men could be confirmed for WrestleMania XL or on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

