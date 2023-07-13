Jey Uso reveals how it felt to brutally beat down his little brother Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns were subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown. The former tag team champion has revealed how it felt to take down his little brother.

This week's edition of the blue brand witnessed the aftermath of The Bloodline Civil War as Roman Reigns was put on trial by The Usos. However, The Tribal Chief smartly manipulated his cousins before unleashing a full-blown attack along with Solo Sikoa. The heel duo worked together to take out Jimmy Uso, who was stretchered out of the arena while Jey was forced to watch.

Main Event Jey later returned for retribution against his family members as he brutally attacked Reigns and Solo with a steel chair. The 37-year-old went on to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to a singles match.

The clip of the beatdown was shared by WWE's official account on Instagram, where they said that Jey Uso must have felt good after taking down Solo Sikoa. However, the star revealed in the comments that he didn't like hurting his younger brother.

"Nah. It didn't," wrote Jey.

Solo Sikoa recently sent an emotional message after facing Jimmy and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank

While The Bloodline once ruled WWE with an iron fist, the group ultimately fell apart after Roman Reigns' desire for supremacy resulted in dissension within the family. The Usos decided to part ways with The Tribal Chief while Solo Sikoa stood beside him.

The two teams faced off at Money in the Bank, where Jey Uso did the unthinkable and pinned Reigns, who hadn't suffered a pinfall loss in three and a half years. Solo also sent an emotional message after facing his brothers in the main event:

"So many emotions before and after. But I'm very thankful and happy I got to do it with family. This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget," said Sikoa.

Jey Uso is likely to face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam, which could also be the end of the Bloodline saga.

