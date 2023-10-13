Jey Uso sends a message to 38-year-old WWE champion before appearing on SmackDown tonight

Jey Uso is set for his second SmackDown appearance since quitting the show in August. He and Cody Rhodes will show up on the blue brand six days after winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Fastlane.

Rhodes and Uso defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest to win the titles. The popular duo successfully defended them on RAW against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but it looks like they aren't done for the week. Another title defense might be incoming.

The American Nightmare tweeted that he is looking to hold an open challenge for the Tag Team Titles on SmackDown, asking what Jey Uso thinks about it. The Samoan star responded in typical Jey fashion, repeating a word he overused at the post-Fastlane press conference:

"GahDam YEEET!!!" - Jey's tweet in reply to Cody Rhodes.

So, with another big match seemingly confirmed, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will close out an eventful week with a bang. The American Nightmare, in particular, has appeared on every WWE show since the night before Fastlane, last Friday.

Who will answer Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's open challenge on WWE SmackDown?

SmackDown is home to several interesting tag teams that could challenge Rhodes and Uso. From The LWO to The Street Profits, we could see a potential banger on Friday night. The duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller can answer the call, too.

However, for the long run, WWE may build to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's next major feud. The latter's brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could be on the hunt for gold after being berated by Roman Reigns for losing at Fastlane.

The Tribal Chief will finally return on SmackDown to build to his next match. While it won't be against either Main Event Jey or The American Nightmare, he could come face-to-face with them. But will it happen? We shall find out soon!

Who will Roman Reigns face at Crown Jewel? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

