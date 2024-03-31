Jey Uso suffers 3-on-1 attack at WWE live event

Jey Uso was on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 attack at tonight's WWE live event emanating from Manchester.

At the Manchester live event, Jey competed in a Fatal Four-Way match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match featured Jey, Gunther, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Dominik Mysterio. In the end, The Ring General picked up the big win and retained his title.

At one point during the contest, Jey Uso tried to convince his opponents to do his signature 'YEET' taunt. The trio wasn't impressed one bit and immediately launched an attack on the former Bloodline member in a hilarious visual.

Jey Uso is mere days away from one of the biggest matches of his career. A few years ago, Jey and Jimmy Uso were one of the best tag teams in all of pro wrestling. Back then, fans hadn't imagined that the duo would go on to do well as singles stars.

Jey has been absolutely phenomenal as a singles star ever since splitting from The Bloodline and moving to WWE RAW. He has been feuding with Jimmy Uso for quite some time now and is all set to battle his brother at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania XL.

