Jim Cornette blasts popular WWE star for sporting a ridiculous "space alien outfit" during match with LA Knight

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently criticized Grayson Waller's outfit choices on SmackDown.

Waller faced off against LA Knight last week on SmackDown. The Aussie superstar ridiculed Knight on Twitter (X) after his loss at Crown Jewel. He claimed that the Megastar needed the "Grayson Waller rub." SmackDown GM Nick Aldis took note of the exchange and made the match official.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran questioned why WWE would allow Waller to go into the ring with a ridiculous outfit. Cornette claimed that it seemed like Waller was wearing a skirt with sequins during the match, and it made him look skinnier than he actually is.

"They have given him gear that makes, and I didn't think this was possible, his rotten physique even worse. He looked, when he was wrestling, like he was wearing a fu*king mini skirt with sequins around the top. Did you see this space alien outfit they had him wearing?" [From 4:05 - 4:28]

Grayson Waller was in action on WWE SmackDown this week

This week on WWE SmackDown, Grayson Waller brushed off his loss against LA Knight.

He was in action against NXT call-up Cameron Grimes in a singles encounter. The two young stars fought hard in the ring to gain some momentum ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Former United States Champion Austin Theory was also at ringside during the encounter.

In fact, Theory provided the much-needed distraction at ringside, allowing Waller to pick up the victory with a devastating Unprettier in the ring.

