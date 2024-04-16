Jim Ross admits he wasn't ready for major world title change at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania XL saw a few titles change hands to the surprise of many fans. Jim Ross was one of the top names who was not ready for a massive title change.

The World Heavyweight Championship changed hands not once but twice in a matter of minutes on the second night of the show. The overall booking of the segment has been praised by many in the wrestling circles.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at the show. The WWE veteran was surprised to see Drew McIntyre take the fall after winning the title from Seth Rollins and suffering a beatdown at the hands of CM Punk.

"I'm a big Drew McIntyre fan," Ross said. "I think he's [a] prototypical pro wrestler; big, athletic, convincing. [He's] got a great look, [his] presentation at WrestleMania was extraordinary, I thought. So I was completely shocked. I hadn't even been thinking about the Money in the Bank scenario. I hadn't thought about it one time. So then when our man right there [Priest] came out, I said 'Oh s**t, this could be something.' And it was. I didn't know if they'd go all the way through with it [though]."

JR had nothing but praise for Damian Priest, who won his first world title in the Stamford-based wrestling at WrestleMania XL. He called the overall booking a good one.

"Damian Priest, he's worked his ass off to become a hell of a hand. And he's got the size that WWE covets as a rule. He's 6'2, 6'3. I saw him on TV on ESPN this week...with the Yankees, Aaron Judge and some more players...I watched Aaron Judge hold the title belt, the strap...and he held it in his hands like a little child, like he couldn't believe he was holding the WWE Championship. So I was surprised. I thought it was very good booking, very good booking. It surprised me, I wasn't ready for it." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

WWE fans will see Priest defend his title for the first time against Jey Uso. That match could help The Archer of Infamy get off to a good start in his first world title reign.

Damian Priest will be holding Judgment Day together during Rhea Ripley's WWE hiatus

The latest edition of RAW brought some terrible news for wrestling fans. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley announced that she would require some time to heal her injury and relinquished her title.

This brought an end to the top title reign of Judgment Day on RAW. With Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh without any titles, it will be up to Priest to lead the faction.

WWE could keep the title on The Archer for longer than initially planned just so that the faction can continue its dominance. Ripley had a phenomenal Women’s World Title reign, and it will be up to Damian Priest to match that.

