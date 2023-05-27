"Jimmy might pull the trigger" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns confronting top Bloodline member on SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso's confrontation from this week's episode of SmackDown.

During a backstage segment on the show, Jimmy got into The Tribal Chief's face but refused to lay his hands on him despite being taunted.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the confrontation between the two Bloodline members. Fans suggested that The Usos should finally betray Reigns at Night of Champions, as he and Solo Sikoa prepare to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Michael Mendonca 🇺🇸 @MovieFanMike Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Roman Reigns to Jimmy Uso tonight:



“You make a good tough guy face. Do something” Roman Reigns to Jimmy Uso tonight:“You make a good tough guy face. Do something” https://t.co/D0C6SV9kCR I am hoping that the Usos screw him over tomorrow so he can take his first pin fall loss in 3 1/2 years. Then let the Bloodline have their fracturing over the next month or so through MITB and SummerSlam. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s… I am hoping that the Usos screw him over tomorrow so he can take his first pin fall loss in 3 1/2 years. Then let the Bloodline have their fracturing over the next month or so through MITB and SummerSlam. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s…

melissa (fan account) @ZELIVNA roman reigns vs jimmy uso at summerslam would be cinema roman reigns vs jimmy uso at summerslam would be cinema https://t.co/3CUNBVvQ4C

MeNameIsWes @weszmarsh Roman Reigns to Jimmy Uso: “I whooped your ass then, I’ll whoop it now. Do something” #SmackDown Roman Reigns to Jimmy Uso: “I whooped your ass then, I’ll whoop it now. Do something” #SmackDown https://t.co/rs3T7dljSY

jimmy steel @commentatingkid Tension builds between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. I think Jimmy might pull the trigger and turn on Roman Tension builds between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. I think Jimmy might pull the trigger and turn on Roman https://t.co/Kt0t2VdS4y

The issues between The Bloodline began after The Usos lost the tag team championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. To make matters worse, they even lost the rematch to them on an episode of SmackDown.

Jimmy and Jey's downfall continued after they were recently beaten by the Latino World Order's Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio, courtesy of an assist from Owens and Zayn.

Paul Heyman announced The Usos' status for Night of Champions during the segment with Roman Reigns

During the same backstage segment on SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that The Usos won't be appearing at the Night of Champions premium live event.

However, they were invited for next week's SmackDown, as Roman Reigns prepares to celebrate 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. Regardless, there are chances of Jimmy and Jey appearing at Night of Champions and possibly getting involved in the tag team championship match.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jimmy Uso called himself The Tribal Chief & refused to stand with The Bloodline.



What a visual. Jimmy Uso called himself The Tribal Chief & refused to stand with The Bloodline.What a visual. https://t.co/y6gDbvfUzz

The ending to this week's SmackDown saw Jimmy once again come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief after The Bloodline laid out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. As the show went off the air, Jimmy refused to acknowledge The Head of the Table and pose with the rest of The Bloodline.

Will Jimmy Uso betray Roman Reigns at some point down the road? Sound off in the comment section

