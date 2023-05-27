"Jimmy might pull the trigger" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns confronting top Bloodline member on SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso's confrontation from this week's episode of SmackDown.
During a backstage segment on the show, Jimmy got into The Tribal Chief's face but refused to lay his hands on him despite being taunted.
Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the confrontation between the two Bloodline members. Fans suggested that The Usos should finally betray Reigns at Night of Champions, as he and Solo Sikoa prepare to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:
The issues between The Bloodline began after The Usos lost the tag team championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. To make matters worse, they even lost the rematch to them on an episode of SmackDown.
Jimmy and Jey's downfall continued after they were recently beaten by the Latino World Order's Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio, courtesy of an assist from Owens and Zayn.
Paul Heyman announced The Usos' status for Night of Champions during the segment with Roman Reigns
During the same backstage segment on SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that The Usos won't be appearing at the Night of Champions premium live event.
However, they were invited for next week's SmackDown, as Roman Reigns prepares to celebrate 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. Regardless, there are chances of Jimmy and Jey appearing at Night of Champions and possibly getting involved in the tag team championship match.
The ending to this week's SmackDown saw Jimmy once again come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief after The Bloodline laid out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. As the show went off the air, Jimmy refused to acknowledge The Head of the Table and pose with the rest of The Bloodline.
Will Jimmy Uso betray Roman Reigns at some point down the road? Sound off in the comment section
Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.