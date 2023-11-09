Jimmy Uso behaves rudely with a fan, Solo Sikoa also flips him off; what was the reason?

WWE stars often stay in character on social media and during meetings with fans. The same was on display recently as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso did not react kindly to a fan wearing John Cena's merch.

The 16-time world champion was involved in a feud with The Bloodline duo during his most recent run in the company. While he was able to beat Jimmy and Solo in a tag match, Cena came up short against The Enforcer in one-on-one competition. Despite stressing how important the match was for him, the Cenation Leader was brutally squashed by Solo at Crown Jewel and many are worried that this is the end of the road for him.

However, it seems like destroying Cena wasn't enough for Solo Sikoa as he flipped off a fan for wearing the Greatest of All Time's merch. Jimmy Uso also refused to take a picture with the aforementioned Cena fan, stating that he was wearing the wrong shirt and hat.

Bully Ray believes John Cena benefited from getting destroyed at the hands of Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena is undeniably one of the greatest to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. However, the 16-time world champion has not had much success in the last few years and hasn't even won a singles match on TV programming since 2018.

While many expected the Cenation Leader to bounce back at WWE Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa shockingly squashed him, leaving everyone wondering what's next for the Greatest of All Time.

WWE's decision to go in this direction has received mixed responses. However, wrestling veteran Bully Ray believes it was the right decision for everyone involved.

"Everybody won in that match. Everybody took a step forward. Solo takes a massive step forward in the decimation and pinning of John Cena and John Cena just takes another step forward to his GOAT level immortality. Those people weren't like, 'Booo! You got your a** kicked. You lost definitively. You're washed up and done.' They gave him a standing ovation, thank you so much for putting your body through that and willing yourself up in the middle of the ring and performing and coming here for us," he said.

It is likely that John Cena's current run has come to an end. The former WWE Champion however did an excellent job at putting over Solo Sikoa on his way out.

