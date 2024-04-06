Jimmy Uso covers Naomi's ear during Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame speech [WATCH]

Jimmy Uso was be seen covering Naomi's ear while Paul Heyman was delivering his WWE Hall of Fame speech.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. He is regarded as one of the greatest talkers in the business and is quite possibly the greatest manager in history.

Paul Heyman didn't mince his words one bit during his Hall of Fame speech. During his speech, he had a simple message for the ones who felt ECW's spirit was dead: "S**k my fu*king di*k!"

The profane line received a massive pop. Jimmy Uso's reaction stood out among others as he amusingly covered Naomi's ears. Check out the footage below:

Heyman is one of the best trash-talkers in the business. He has made a career out of destroying his on-screen rivals on the mic. Heyman has been doing some of the best work of his career as a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline for about four years at this point.

Heyman is looking forward to Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania XL now that he's done with the WWE Hall of Fame. He would want nothing but to see Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes.

