Jimmy Uso could tie incredible Roman Reigns record on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is on the verge of tying one of Roman Reigns' records tonight on WWE SmackDown.

As announced by WWE, Jimmy will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Randy Orton and LA Knight in a tag team match. Tonight's episode of SmackDown will be held in front of around 14,000 fans at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

It's also the 21st edition of WWE's Tribute to the Troops, which started back in 2003. Other announced matches for tonight include Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee, and Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.

According to @WWEStats on X, Jimmy Uso is one of six WWE superstars who has had three or more matches at Tribute to the Troops with an undefeated record. Jimmy is currently 3-0 and could tie Roman Reigns' record of 4-0 if they can get the win over Orton and Knight.

In addition to Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, the four other undefeated WWE superstars at Tribute to the Troops with more than three matches include John Cena with 10 wins, Rey Mysterio with six wins, Kelly Kelly with two wins and one draw, and AJ Styles also with three wins.

Jimmy Uso receives warning from his twin brother Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother Jey at SummerSlam by helping Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jimmy, who also cost Jey and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, received a warning from his brother in an episode of The Bump.

"Things happen. Family fight. We gonna love each other at the end, but Jimmy gonna get this work. That a**-whoopin' coming to you," Jey said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

One of the rumored matches at WrestleMania 40 is the showdown between Jey and Jimmy. While nothing has been set in stone, the two have not had a blowoff match since Jimmy double-crossed Jey at SummerSlam.

