Jimmy Uso unleashes on Jey Uso; says the relationship "about to crack"

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso recently talked about his brother Jey Uso's popularity in the Stamford-based promotion. Big Jim made a huge confession about his relationship with The Yeet Master.

In 2023, Jey Uso left The Bloodline to embark on a new chapter in his career. He joined Monday Night RAW and soon became a fan favorite. Fans pushed for him to win singles gold in the company, and the Triple H-led creative team listened to the audience by making The Yeet Master an Intercontinental Champion and a World Heavyweight Champion. Jey is still at the top of the card as he will wrestle CM Punk for the vacated world title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso hasn't experienced the same singles success as his brother, Jey. In fact, Big Jim has been losing singles matches left, right, and center.

During a recent edition of Peter Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast, Jimmy Uso talked about his brother's popularity in WWE. Big Jim said that although he likes what he is doing at the moment in the company, he believes Jey Uso was on another level. Jimmy added that people now mistake him for Jey whenever he travels.

He also said that he was grateful for his brother's success, but he didn't want to be "leashed up" anymore. Big Jim also suggested that the leash between him and his brother was hanging by "one chain link" and was about to crack.

"I go around the world, man. It used to be, 'Hey, what's up, Uce? You're The Usos.' I told Jey this, 'Man, when I go around the world now, people call me you.' (...) Listen, I'm grateful for it, bro. I loved it. But it's also bittersweet too... There's a dog in there that just still leashed up, man. I haven't got a chance to get him off the leash yet. But I'm feeling like that leash is damn near hanging on by one chain link. It's damn near about to crack," he added.

Check out the podcast below:

Bill Apter believes Jimmy Uso will turn on Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that he believed Jimmy Uso would turn on Jey Uso during the latter's clash with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

"My prediction is that Jimmy Uso is going to screw his brother Jey Uso somehow out of that title, and CM Punk is going to be the champion again. There's too much heat in the angle being built up between Jey and Jimmy to not smack Jey in the face with him not winning the belt," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jimmy Uso's future.

Please credit the Cheap Heat podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

