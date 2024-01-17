Jinder Mahal, Nia Jax, Adam Pearce and others react to WWE RAW star's major life announcement

Many WWE personalities, including Jinder Mahal, Nia Jax, and Adam Pearce, have recently reacted to RAW Superstar Chelsea Green's major life announcement.

Green and her tag partner, Piper Niven, have been feuding with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter after losing their Women's Tag Team Championship to them on the December 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The heel duo got a chance at winning the titles back during last week's edition of the red brand, but they weren't successful.

Chelsea Green recently took to her Instagram to make a major life announcement. The 32-year-old revealed that after trying for eight years, she finally got her USA green card.

Many current and former wrestling personalities liked Green's Instagram post, including Jinder Mahal, Nia Jax, Adam Pearce, Raquel Rodriguez, Cathy Kelley, Ivar, Lyra Valkyria, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Torrie Wilson, Matt Cardona, Tiffany Stratton, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri and more.

You can check out a screenshot of stars' likes on her Instagram post below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on Green's Instagram post.

Several stars, including Indi Hartwell, Arianna Grace, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Adam Pearce, commented on Chelsea Green's Instagram post.

You can check out a screenshot of their comments below:

Screenshot of stars' comments on Chelsea Green's Instagram post,

Former WWE writer does not like Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's current booking on RAW

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believes Chelsea Green has excellent talent, but after losing her tag team title, the company is booking her and Piper Niven to lose every week, which does not sit right with Russo.

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now, they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know... [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo.

Some fans believe Green should be booked better in future matches and should transition herself into a singles superstar. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for her future.

