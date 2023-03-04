"Jobbing pretty quick," "Book this division better" - Fans believe Triple H is burying top WWE SmackDown star

After Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H accepted the enormous responsibility of booking talent and running shows for the company. Lately, fans believe that The Game has been burying former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, as she has lost nearly every major match she has taken part in recently.

Last year, Triple H created a new regime, giving another opportunity to superstars underused, or in some cases released, by the previous regime. However, it led the King of Kings to put aside several talents that were previously under the spotlight, while some superstars were still utilized as they held gold in the company.

Last night, Liv Morgan took on Rhea Ripley, and the latter made the former SmackDown Women's Champion tap out to her new brutal finisher. A number of fans were disheartened to see one of the most popular superstars lose regularly and believe Hunter might be trying to bury the star.

Fans have been supportive of Morgan more than ever after her stellar performances over the past few months. It will be interesting to see if The Game has any long-term plans for the former SmackDown Women's Champion in the near future.

Liv Morgan lasted over an hour at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 under Triple H's regime

Last year, Liv Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship under the old administration.

However, her reign as the blue brand's champion disappointed many fans, which took place under Triple H's new regime. However, Morgan bounced back from her loss and continued her journey on SmackDown.

Earlier this year, she began outperforming several superstars and made history at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. During the match, she entered #2 and became the runner-up of the match.

Under Triple H's new regime, Liv Morgan became one of the best performers in the company due to her performances at WWE Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber 2023.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan under the new regime? Sound off in the comment section below.

