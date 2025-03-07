John Cena didn't actually turn heel at Elimination Chamber; WWE fan theory adds new angle

John Cena's heel turn has become one of the biggest talking points in the world over the past week, and while there is a lot of debate surrounding his reasoning, it seems that there are some fans who are still clinging on to the fact that Cena didn't actually turn heel.

Several fans have taken to social media since Elimination Chamber to note that Cena didn't actually turn heel. He just had to teach Cody Rhodes a lesson because he was swearing in front of children.

Fan Theory [Image via: WWE fan's X handle]

It's an interesting theory since many fans want to hold on to the fact that Cena is a good guy, and his two-decade-long run has now ended as a part of his Farewell Tour. Many fans have echoed the same theory, but his true intentions will not be known until he returns to RAW.

There are many reasons why John Cena could have chosen to side with The Rock

John Cena isn't the star that he used to be, he saw that at the Royal Rumble and inside the Elimination Chamber. The 16-time World Champion was in the middle of a lengthy losing streak in WWE, and it seemed that when he was in the ring this past weekend, he realized that the stars of today are a much bigger test than he imagined.

John Cena wants to become a 17-time World Champion, and he knows that Cody Rhodes is a tough test to overcome. It would be tough for him to defeat Rhodes, but with The Rock, he knew that there was a guarantee he would win.

There's also the fact that Cena didn't win Elimination Chamber on his own; he only won because CM Punk was attacked by Seth Rollins. Cena might not have been able to secure himself a WrestleMania main event spot, and he might have started doubting himself.

