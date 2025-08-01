John Cena reveals reason for WWE retirement - "I have to close a chapter" 

John Cena is getting closer to his retirement from WWE. His farewell tour will end in Boston in December. As he is preparing for his Undisputed WWE Championship Match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, the Cenation Leader spoke with Stephanie McMahon in her "What's Your Story?" podcast and opened up about his decision to retire.

The 17-time World Champion made it clear that his body couldn't follow a full or even part-time schedule in WWE, so leaving WWE for good was a no-brainer for him.

"A schedule like I was doing in 2013 would destroy me... It will ruin me and ruin my relationship, and that’s the tip of my spear. So I gotta close a chapter, that’s it," John Cena said. [From 01:24:25 to 01:24:45]

Check out the video below:

John Cena kicked off his retirement tour back in early January and has accomplished his main target, which was to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

Now his next goal is to keep the title through December and retire as a World Champion in WWE.

CM Punk reflects on his last match with John Cena

The Best in the World re-ignited his feud with The Cenation Leader and the two collided for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions a month ago.

In a recent interview with E! News, CM Punk said he was grateful he had the opportunity to work with the 17-time World Champion 'one last time.'

"There's a part of me in my head that regrets stepping out because of what more we could have done. But it makes it so much sweeter that I'm back now, and I was able to come in here and work with him one last time," Punk said. [H/T: NDTV Sports]

CM Punk and John Cena will be in action at SummerSlam and could walk out of New Jersey as World Champions, since the former will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and the latter will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

