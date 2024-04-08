John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Triple H, and more stars react to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL win

Many former and current WWE personalities including Rhea Ripley, John Cena, and Triple H have reacted to Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania XL.

Rhodes had been talking about finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion for quite some time. The American Nightmare finally fulfilled his dream at The Show of Shows this year with some help from some of the greatest names in the pro wrestling world.

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief put on an amazing display of strength. However, the odds were stacked against Cody Rhodes after he and Seth Rollins lost the tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania, making tonight's main event a Bloodline Rules match.

The match showcased some amazing returns as John Cena and The Undertaker showed up to help Rhodes even the odds against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Rock.

Many current and former WWE personalities have taken to social media to react to Cody Rhodes' huge win, including Rhea Ripley, John Cena, Triple H, Matt Cardona, CJ Perry, Ric Flair, Brandi Rhodes, Xavier Woods, Logan Paul, Cathy Kelley, and Dakota Kai.

Many fans want to see a singles match between The Rock and The American Nightmare soon. It will be interesting to see if The Final Boss will stick around in WWE despite his busy schedule in Hollywood.

