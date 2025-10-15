John Cena's final WWE match forces Hall of Famer to make a big change

John Cena's farewell WWE match has forced a Hall of Famer to make a big change. The Never-Seen 17 is set for his final match on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. The show will emanate from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.The anticipation is already high for his marquee event as one of the greatest WWE names bids adieu to a decorated in-ring career. Hence, Booker T announced a major change to his Reality of Wrestling event.Taking to X/Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that Reality of Wrestling’s annual SubZero event, originally scheduled for December 13, will be pushed back one week to avoid clashing with Cena's final WWE match.&quot;In honor of @JohnCena’s final match taking place December 13th on Saturday Night’s Main Event, we at @TheOfficialROW have made the decision to move our annual winter event, #SubZero, to December 20th,&quot; he wrote.The former World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned that some moments are bigger than any show and deserve the full, undivided attention of the fans.&quot;Some moments in this business are bigger than any one show — and this is one of them. We want the entire wrestling world to come together to watch, reflect, and honor the greatest of all time as he takes his final bow,&quot; he added.Booker T's decision showcases the respect and love he has for Cena, as he is trying to ensure that the media coverage and fan attention remain firmly on the retirement match of the 17-time World Champion.John Cena has only four dates left on his retirement tourAfter his win at Crown Jewel over AJ Styles, there are only four dates left on John Cena's retirement tour.He will appear on RAW for his final WWE appearance in Boston on November 10. This will be followed with another RAW appearance at Madison Square Garden on November 17.John Cena will also wrestle at Survivor Series in San Diego, with Dominik Mysterio a reported opponent on the night. His in-ring WWE journey will conclude at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.