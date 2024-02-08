John Cena seemingly predicted WrestleMania main event 5 weeks ago

WWE legend John Cena has seemingly predicted the main event for WrestleMania 40 five weeks ahead of time.

The wrestling world was irate following the conclusion of this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on this past Friday's edition of the blue brand.

The American Nightmare warned The Head of the Table that he was still coming after the title, just not at WrestleMania. The Rock then returned and had a staredown with The Tribal Chief at the end of the show.

The Rock appeared on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW five weeks ago and sent a message to Roman Reigns. John Cena took to Instagram on January 2 and shared an image of The Brahma Bull and the leader of The Bloodline. You can check out John Cena's post on Instagram below.

WWE RAW star R-Truth on John Cena's eventual retirement

Even though R-Truth is six years older than John Cena, the RAW star refers to the veteran as his childhood hero.

R-Truth tore his quad in November 2022 and missed over a year of action. He returned at Survivor Series 2023 and fully believes that he is a member of The Judgment Day. He is scheduled to battle JD McDonagh in a singles match next Monday night on the red brand.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, R-Truth spoke about his childhood hero and the possibility of The Cenation Leader hanging up his wrestling boots for good. The 52-year-old noted that Cena's motto is Never Give Up, and he doesn't see the veteran retiring anytime soon.

"Absolutely not. You don't know the motto of my childhood hero? Never Give Up. Retiring is like giving up. I don't see Cena doing that. I don't feel that. Nobody's retiring Cena." [From 4:00 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cena was demolished by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Only time will tell when the 16-time World Champion will return once again.

Are you excited about The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Would you rather Cody Rhodes finish his story in April? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

