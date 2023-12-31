John Cena sends New Year message to his fans online

John Cena has a simple message to his followers online for the first day of 2024.

The Greatest of All Time had a memorable 2023 in terms of his acting and wrestling career. He appeared in six films, such as Fast X, Barbie, and Vacation Friends 2, and a role on the TV series Die Hart, despite the SAG-AFTRA strike that halted life in Hollywood.

Cena wrestled at WrestleMania 39, putting over then-United States Champion Austin Theory. He also made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in London to tease a future WrestleMania across the pond.

Amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, Cena returned for around two months starting in September 2023. He wrestled at Superstar Spectacle in India, served as host of Payback, and won a tag team match with LA Knight against The Bloodline.

However, the GOAT's run ended at the hands of Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in November 2023. Fast forward to New Year's Eve, Cena posted the Leonardo DiCaprio cheers meme from the movie The Great Gatsby as a message to his fans on social media.

John Cena is set to star in movies such as Argylle and Ricky Stanicky in 2024, while filming Grand Death Lotto, Heads of State, and Coyote vs. Acme.

John Cena confirms his status as WWE Superstar

John Cena has not been a full-time member of the WWE roster since 2019. Cena also confirmed his status following the beating he took from Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

The Leader of Cenation recently explained that he has not retired but acknowledged his time as a superstar is on borrowed time.

"I do not know how much time in the WWE I have left, but I do know in recent times, when I've been able to return home, you have always welcomed me as one of your own. I am forever indebted to your generosity, your empathy, your respectnand your excitement. I look forward to the next time we can get together, but I wanted to take a moment to truly say thank you for making this a wonderful year for me and for my family. To the WWE Universe, until the next round, cheers!" Cena said.

It's unclear when Cenreturnturning to WWE since he'll be busy with his Hollywood career. He has had at least one match since he debuted with the company in 2002. It's a streak that is unlikely to end in 2024.

What's your favorite John Cena moment of 2023? Share your answers in the comments section below.

