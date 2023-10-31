John Cena can't throw a good punch, says former WWE star

A former WWE Superstar has shared his honest thoughts on John Cena's in-ring skills.

Maven has been receiving tons of mean comments for questioning Cena's in-ring ability. The former WWE star recently read a couple of comments calling him out for criticizing The Cenation Leader.

A fan commented on one of Maven's previous videos that he hates John Cena. In response, Maven stated that he has nothing but respect for Cena. He again criticized Cena's in-ring skills and said that the 16-time world champion can't throw a good punch.

Check out his full comment below:

"No. Actually no. I have nothing but respect for John. John and I were never close. I mean, we would be cordial obviously in passing. And I could not be a bigger fan of what John has become. And I think I even said it in my video, I don't think there's ever been anybody maybe besides Austin, who was better at marketing themselves than John. John has literally turned the armband industry upside down. He resurrected the jean shorts industry. John is on the moon, I'm underneath the Earth. Our careers could not have gone in two different arcs," said Maven.

The 46-year-old continued:

"I have nothing but respect for John. However, I dare you to watch his match, watch him throw a punch, and tell me it looks good, tell me it looks pleasing to the eye. But John, I love you buddy." [4:40-5:34]

John Cena has had his fair share of classic bouts

Cena has received criticism over the years for his in-ring ability. The former WWE Champion has been involved in a long list of incredible matches, though.

Cena's WWE Championship clash with CM Punk at Money In The Bank 2011, his Last Man Standing match with Umaga at Royal Rumble 2007, and his hour-long classic with Shawn Michaels on an episode of RAW are a few such examples.

